Zara Tindall reveals exciting family plans with husband Mike Tindall and their children - details Princess Anne's daughter is "itching" to return to the Gold Coast

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall have appeared in a new interview with Australian sports commentator Hamish McLachlan to discuss the Magic Millions Racing Carnival and horse auction event - of which the royal duo are patrons.

In a clip posted to the official Magic Millions Instagram account, Zara and Mike appear on Zoom with Hamish to discuss their future plans to return to the Gold Coast for the annual event. After being forced to miss the occasion for the last two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the daughter of Princess Anne told Hamish: "We are so missing the warmth," as she appeared alongside her husband against a tropical green screen background.

The 40-year-old royal donned a smart striped blouse for the occasion, teasing her blonde hair into a sleek low bun. Her husband Mike opted for a vibrant floral shirt layered beneath a grey blazer.

"Last year was definitely a no, no, we're not coming down, while this year we were almost there. We're really itching to get out there," Zara told the presenter.

Zara revealed family plans to return to Australia

Joking about their tropical Zoom background, Mike continued: "We're trying to feel like we're on the Gold Coast, it's about minus one outside and miserable and pitch-black".

"We need you there on the microphone, Zara," Hamish told the Olympian, who wasn't able to attend this year's event.

"I'd love to be there and I can't wait for next year," she replied. "We can't wait to come back down - hopefully for many years to come!"

Having pursued an equestrian career for most of her life, it comes as no surprise that Zara is itching to return to the Gold Coast for the Magic Millions event.

Zara with her daughter Lena in Australia, January 2020

It's been almost three years since Zara and Mike last attended the Magic Millions Polo tournament on Australia's Gold Coast, having last spent time down under in January 2020.

The trip marked a milestone occasion for the royals, who brought their then nine-month-old daughter Lena to Australia for the first time.

