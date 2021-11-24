Time to hit the slopes! The top 7 places to ski this winter

Skiing holidays are back, and we couldn't be happier about it. We don't know about you, but when it comes to a winter break, we love nothing more than hitting the slopes for a festive getaway in the mountains.

RELATED: Skiing in 2022: Will I be able to go? Here's everything you need to know

From looking out of the window to blankets of white snow to cosying up in front of your cabin fire and tucking into a cheese fondue, what more could you want from a holiday? We have rounded up the top seven places to ski this winter, check them out below…

MORE: Best child-friendly ski resorts for a perfect family holiday

Courchevel, France

Courchevel is a stunning French Alps ski resort. It is known as one of the best places in the world for beginners and intermediates, so it is perfect if you are trying the sport out for the first time. We recommend staying at the Ecrin Blanc Resort Hotel, which is located in the heart of the area, and has a ski shop, the possibility to book ski lessons and even a snow flow ski room. There are also four delicious restaurants and a selection of swimming pools if you fancy a day away from the slopes.

For more information, visit skyscanner.net

La Rosiere, France

La Rosiere is a ski resort in southeastern France, filled with an amazing selection of places to stay. Hotel Alparena and Spa has everything you could ever need, from restaurants, bars, a fitness centre, a spa and ski equipment hire.

For more information, visit booking.com

Isere, France

Isere in France encourages mountain enthusiasts to explore the region while lightening their carbon footprint. By choosing locally owned accommodation, travellers will also be contributing to the local economy. We love the Chamrousse resort, where you can stay in an igloo made of 100% natural snow at the Igloo Village Blacksheep. It is bound to be a trip that you will never forget.

For more information, visit blacksheep-igloo.com

Arc 1950, France

Arc 1950 is a unique village in France which blends seamlessly with its surrounding mountains. The village has gone upmarket with VIP SKI thanks to their new addition known as Bear Resort. VIP SKI have created the ultimate ski experience with the 30-bedroom hotel, alongside an array of suites, featuring a pool, a spa, a piste-side kid's space, gym, cinema and conference room. The new complex is located on the piste right next to the ski lifts and is a short walk to the centre of the village.

For more information, visit vip-chalets.com

Lech, Austria

Austria is another popular ski destination, and if you are planning on visiting, then you have to stay at the Hotel Almhof Schneider. The five-star resort has been popular with royals and celebrities alike, including Princess Diana and Pippa Middleton. It is a family-owned hotel located right next to the slopes of the Arlberg Ski Area, and features two restaurants, an in-house cinema and a spa area with an indoor pool.

For more information, visit booking.com

Verbier, Switzerland

Verbier is an amazing Alpine village located in Switzerland's Valais Canton. The 'W Verbier' hotel is a must-see for the interiors alone, not to mention the views of the snowy mountains right outside your window. The hotel is located directly next to the Verbier Cable Car, which means you can head to the slopes as soon as you like.

For more information, visit skyscanner.net

South Tyrol, Italy

South Tyrol is a province in northeast Italy, and is an ideal luxury skiing destination. We love the Alpenroyal Grand Hotel, which overlooks the breathtaking mountain landscape of the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The expansive grounds and privacy of the hotel only make it more sought after, and they have just built a brand new wellness area with a superbly equipped fitness world and spacious sauna.

For more information, visit alpenroyal.com

DISCOVER: Buying your own snowboarding boots: everything you need to know

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.