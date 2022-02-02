Duchess of Cornwall takes on challenge with rescue dog Beth during Kent visit Camilla has two rescue pups, Beth and Bluebell

The Duchess of Cornwall was joined by her rescue dog, Beth, as she visited Battersea Dogs and Cats Home centre in Brands Hatch, Kent on Wednesday.

Camilla, 74, and her pup took on television star Paul O'Grady and his pooch, Sausage, during a challenge known as 'Temptation Alley'.

The dogs were encouraged to ignore treats and toys either side of them and run straight to their owner at the end.

"What could possibly go wrong?" Camilla exclaimed before Beth took on the challenge and was crowned the winner. The pair were handed a small trophy for their victory.

"She's pretty good with people, just less good with other dogs," the Duchess confessed of her pup.

Camilla's dog, Beth, was crowned the winner of the challenge

Camilla, who is patron of Battersea, adopted her pooches Jack Russell Terriers Beth and Bluebell, from the charity.

They've accompanied the Duchess on a few royal outings over the years. Beth helped Camilla to officially open a new facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor centre in December 2020, using a sausage to unveil the plaque.

And in April 2020, Beth and Bluebell stole the show in a new portrait of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

Paul O'Grady praised the Duchess' work with Battersea

Battersea Brands Hatch opened in 1999 is used for dogs and cats that suffer from stress or anxiety in the home's busy London centre.

It is surrounded by 12 acres of fields and has re-homed around 3,000 dogs and cats over the last five years alone.

Speaking after the visit, Paul praised the Duchess's commitment to Battersea, saying: "I just love her. She's great. What I think is wonderful is that she had got two dogs from here too. She puts her money where her mouth is. She's a fantastic ambassador for the charity. If Sausage and I were going to lose to anyone it might as well be her!"

