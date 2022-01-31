The Duchess of Cornwall to take over Meghan Markle's former royal role? The Sussexes gave up their patronages when they stepped back as senior royals

The Duchess of Cornwall is set to take over one of the Duchess of Sussex's former patronages, according to reports.

The Sunday Times states that Camilla, 74, is set to become the new royal patron of the National Theatre.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan had to give up their patronages following their decision to step back as senior royals in March 2020.

The Duchess was thanked by the National Theatre for her support throughout her tenure as patron in a statement released in February 2021. It said: "The Duchess championed our work with communities and young people across the UK and our mission to make theatre accessible to all."

Meghan took over the role from the Queen in 2019, who had previously held the position for 45 years.

Meghan visiting the National Theatre in January 2019

She made a public outing to the National Theatre in January 2019 when she was pregnant with son Archie. The Duchess also carried out private visits to the venue on London's South Bank as some of her final engagements in the UK before she and Harry moved to the US.

The Duchess of Cornwall at the 2020 Olivier Awards

According to The Sunday Times, Camilla is understood to be keen to use her patronage to support the theatre industry, which has struggled during the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cornwall regularly attends concerts and the theatre with the Prince of Wales, and is a great supporter of the arts. Her other patronages include The Royal Academy of Dance, the Unicorn Theatre and the Theatre Royal Bath.

Last summer, Prince Charles and Camilla visited the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to learn about the West End venue's restoration with owner Andrew Lloyd Webber.

And in October 2020, the Duchess presented lyricist Don Black with the special Olivier Award at a virtual ceremony.

Camilla said of theatre artists affected by the pandemic: "I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and your flexibility. Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you."

