Prince William has low-key reaction to the Queen's Jubilee message

The Queen has released her Jubilee message and her grandson Prince William had a low-key response to one piece of news.

READ: Prince Harry and Prince William's bizarre schoolboy slang revealed

In her message, the Queen revealed that she hoped the Duchess of Cornwall would be known as the Queen Consort when Prince Charles accedes to the throne. Camilla is William's stepmother, and in response the Duke shared the message on his Twitter feed in full. They shared a shorter version on their Instagram feed, which highlighted the Queen's life of service.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William tries Irn Bru during royal outing with the Queen

Fans were, however, excited, as one penned: "If it is the wish of The Queen that Camilla be known as Queen, then that is how she should be known," and another added: "I have so much admiration for that amazing lady. And I’m so happy for what she wrote about Charles and Camilla."

In the speech, Her Majesty said: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's top secret room and private tunnel at family home revealed

MORE: Royal menu revealed: Prince William & Prince Harry's school meals at Eton

Until now, the Duchess of Cornwall was expected to be styled Princess Consort when her husband becomes King, a decision announced when the couple married in 2005.

The Queen released a message for her Platinum Jubilee

On Friday, the monarch shared a peek into one of her rooms at Windsor Castle, giving fans a look at some of the beautiful family photos she keeps on display. And one of the portraits that royal fans were treated to showed Prince William and Kate putting on an amorous display.

PHOTOS: 8 photos of the royals enjoying a game of football

READ: 7 royal wedding faux pas you probably missed

The official portrait, which takes pride of place on a console table, showed the Queen's grandson and granddaughter-in-law hugging and smiling at the camera. It was taken back in December 2010 by Mario Testino as part of the Cambridges' engagement photoshoot ahead of their 2011 wedding.

The Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort

Another picture that could be seen in the background showed a younger William and his brother Prince Harry posing together.

DISCOVER: 10 little-known facts about Princess Charlotte

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton heading off on a royal tour of the Caribbean this spring - report

New photos of the Queen were released on Friday evening as the nation prepares to mark her Platinum Jubilee, her 70th anniversary on the throne, this month.

They showed the sovereign viewing homemade cards and artwork sent by children and other members of the public from her Golden Jubilee in 2002, which had been kept in the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.