The Queen will be joined by members of the royal family for the COP26 summit in Glasgow next month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The monarch, 95, will travel to Scotland with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, where they will attend events for the COP26, United Nations Climate Change Conference, between Monday 1 to Friday 5 November.

This will be the first joint engagement for the senior royals since they joined world leaders at the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June.

The Queen spent two months at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, over the summer and returned to Windsor Castle last weekend. On the opening day of the COP26 summit, she is due to attend a reception as part of her busy autumn schedule.

In her address at the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament earlier this month, Her Majesty said: "Next month, I will be attending COP26 events in Glasgow. The eyes of the world will be on the United Kingdom - and Scotland in particular - as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change.

"There is a key role for the Scottish Parliament, as with all parliaments, to help create a better, healthier future for us all, and to engage with the people they represent, especially our young people."

The Queen and senior royals at the G7 Summit in June

Earlier this week, the Queen welcomed the Royal Regiment of the Canadian Artillery to Windsor Castle and on Thursday, she was joined by her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, at Buckingham Palace to launch The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Prince William and Kate also enjoyed a joint outing with Prince Charles and Camilla last week, wowing on the red carpet for the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die.

