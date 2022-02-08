The Duchess of Cornwall makes first public appearance since the Queen backed her to be Queen Consort Camilla visited a primary school in Bath

The Duchess of Cornwall made her first public appearance on Tuesday since the Queen outlined her wishes for her daughter-in-law to be known as Queen Consort in future.

Camilla, 74, visited Roundhill Primary School in Bath in her role as patron of St John's Foundation, a local charity committed to changing lives for good.

The Duchess, who is passionate about encouraging a love of reading and writing from an early age, joined a number of classes during her visit.

Union Jack flags adorned the fence as Camilla was greeted by crowds of excited schoolchildren at the gates. The Duchess looked elegant in a tartan skirt suit and a cream blouse.

Camilla's outing in Bath comes after the Queen backed her daughter-in-law to become Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

In a statement to mark her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, Her Majesty said: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The Duchess was greeted by pupils at the school on arrival

Until now, the Duchess of Cornwall was expected to be styled Princess Consort when her husband ascends the throne, a decision announced when the couple married in 2005.

The lesser title reflects a sensitivity towards public opinion, which was negative towards Camilla in the aftermath of the breakdown of the Prince's marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

But in the years since then, the Duchess has weathered the storm and worked hard to earn widespread respect and admiration for her charitable work and loyalty to the royal family.

Prince Charles also paid tribute to his mother and wife in his own statement, saying: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

The message continued: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

