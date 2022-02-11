What the Duchess of Cornwall will really be like as Queen Consort: 2026 will be a 'defining' year Astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed all

The Duchess of Cornwall has played a supporting role to her husband Prince Charles ever since they married in 2005. But following Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee speech last week when she stated her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort in the future, the Duchess is preparing for an even greater role.

Royal astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed that 2026 will be a "defining transformative year" for the couple.

She told HELLO!: "2023 is high profile for Camilla's role yet it is 2026 that is the defining transformative year for her and Charles. As Queen Consort, Camilla will continue to play a supporting role to her husband as this celestial signature is stamped into her birth-chart. She is naturally a power behind the throne even though she will be entitled to sit on one."

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall makes first appearance since receiving Queen's backing

Debbie also gave an insight into what kind of Queen Consort the Duchess will be. "She has a serious, formal and regal side to her, yet in private she is open and warm. When she takes up her top position, this contrast in her life will become markedly obvious," Debbie said.

"Camilla will set firm boundaries between her public and private life that will protect her, ensuring that she has plenty of retreat time. Charles has always enjoyed access into her inner sanctum and the togetherness they have established over the years has enabled their love story to become rock solid, despite its challenges. She puts him first and soothes his intense nature, providing the emotional security he craves."

"She puts him first and soothes his intense nature," Debbie said of Camilla and Charles' partnership

Debbie, author of What's Your Soul Sign?, added: "For someone who is more comfortable behind the scenes with so many of her personal planets positioned in the reclusive 12th house, the decades leading up to her 'big job' have coaxed her into adapting to a life in the public eye, culminating in a place at the top of the royal tree when the Queen dies.

"2022 still affords her time in a supporting role to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. As a Cancerian, Camilla likes to nurture those around her and as Charles is preparing to take over the reins, she'll find this year is all about channelling her care into him and his mother."

This year will be spent caring for Charles and the Queen, says Debbie

The Queen's speech last week may have caused tension among royal fans, especially those who have always adored the late Diana, Princess of Wales. And while Debbie was very close to the People's Princess, acting as her confidante, friend and astrologer, she notes how Camilla is the "right partner" for Charles.

"As for the public, Camilla has already played the long game in her relationship with them, weathering many a storm whilst she was part of the love triangle between Charles, Diana and herself," said Debbie.

"For those of us who adored Diana and I was lucky enough to count her as a personal friend and spent many years listening to her heartbreak over Charles and Camilla's relationship, we are at the point of having to find it in ourselves to accept that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have an overriding destiny to be together on the throne.

"Camilla will never be the kind of Queen Diana would have been – she doesn't possess those qualities that made Diana one of us, that gives the heart connection. However, she is the right partner for Charles and doing a good job with the charities and public engagements she performs. In the end, the public will give her credit for that."

