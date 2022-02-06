Prince William and Kate Middleton react publicly after Queen's declaration for Duchess Camilla to become 'Queen Consort' The Queen expressed her wishes via an official letter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have publicly reacted to the Queen's official Jubilee statement that declares her wishes for the Duchess of Cornwall to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

In a post published to Her Majesty's official Instagram account, @theroyalfamily, a snippet of her letter published to mark the 70th anniversary of her own Accession, which declares her public backing of Duchess Camilla's succession was 'liked' by Prince William and Kate via their own Instagram account, @dukeanduchessofcambridge.

WATCH: Plantium Jubilee: How Elizabeth became the Queen

The Instagram post was captioned: "On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the coming year.

"In her message, she references the broadcast she made on her 21st birthday in which she pledged her life’s work to the people of the Commonwealth with the words: 'I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service.'"

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

The letter, published in full on the Royal Family's official Twitter account declared the monarch's wishes for support when her son becomes King and his wife becomes Queen Consort.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me, and it is my sincere wish, that when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the letter read.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will go on to be King and Queen Consort

Just like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, royal fans were quick to react to the Queen's message.

Rushing to the comments of the official Instagram post, one fan penned: "Wishing you all the best on this momentous occasion. Happy Platinum Jubilee your Majesty," while another remarked: "We are a blessed nation of people to have enjoyed you as our Monarch all these years, you mean so much to us, thank you."

"Such an inspiration. What an exciting landmark event!" commented a third.

