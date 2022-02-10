Duchess of Cornwall says she's 'very, very honoured' about future Queen Consort title The Queen expressed her wishes for her daughter-in-law in a statement

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is "very, very honoured" and "very touched" about her new future royal title.

It marks the first time Camilla, 74, has spoken publicly about the Queen's wish for her to be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King in future.

A member of the public asked the Duchess about the monarch's statement as she officially opened UK Harvest's 'Nourish Hub' in west London on Thursday. The community kitchen has been designed to combat social isolation and loneliness.

On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, the Queen released a deeply personal statement, expressing her wishes for the monarchy in future.

The Duchess had outings in west London on Thursday

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Prince Charles also shared a personal statement to mark his mother's milestone, saying on Sunday: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

The message continued: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

