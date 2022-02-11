Why Prince George will love Prince William's travel photos from Dubai

The Duke of Cambridge shared some highlights from his solo trip to Dubai on Friday, and his eldest son, Prince George, in particular, might be interested in his father's travel snaps.

In an Instagram post on the Cambridges' official account, Prince William posted photographs from his engagements on his first official trip to the UAE.

READ: Mike Tindall wanted to tease Kate Middleton in royal family WhatsApp group

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William makes relatable parenting admission

"Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day @expo2020dubai - it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation," he wrote. "And also to see this police car…!"

The last image showed the Duke standing in front of a bespoke Aston Martin One-77 for the Dubai Police force, and HELLO! reckons William took it as a little memento to show his eight-year-old son George.

When the young royal was just four, he famously asked for a police car in his Christmas wish list, which was hand delivered to Santa Claus by William during an official visit to Finland in 2017.

MORE: Prince William shares stunning photo from solo trip

MORE: Duchess Kate's brilliant lesson she's teaching George, Charlotte and Louis – see clip

William posed in front of a Dubai police car

While George could have asked for five things on his Christmas list, it was the only thing written in capital letters, as well as signing off with his name.

And some royal fans were in agreement in the comments on social media, with one writing: "I am sure this shot was taken for George?! He would love this." Another added: "A beautiful picture of one of William's childhood dreams come true. I think George would be jealous."

It was a busy day of engagements for the Duke as he planted saplings with school children in Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi and toured Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, operated by DP World, a member of the Transport Taskforce of William's United for Wildlife organisation, which is travel to tackle the illegal trade of ivory and rhino horn.

William also delivered a passionate speech about climate change at the Expo 2020 Dubai, saying: "If we do nothing, by 2030 we will be speeding towards increasingly devastating planetary and humanitarian crises as a result of our changing climate.

"Or, if we act now, we will be on a path towards a repaired and regenerated planet that will flourish for generations to come."

MORE: Duchess Kate makes rare comment about Prince George's baby days

William delivered a speech at the Expo

The Duke staged the inaugural awards ceremony for his Earthshot Prize last autumn and five finalists showcased their innovative and ground-breaking solutions to "repair" the planet at the Expo.

DP World, a founding partner of the Earthshot Prize, announced £1 million in funding to be divided equally between two Earthshot Prize innovations whose creators pitched their ideas at the Expo.

They were Coral Vita, winner of the Revive Our Oceans Earthshot category for its coral farming process that restores dying reefs, and finalist Living Seawalls, which creates panels that mimic marine habitats such as rock pools and are fitted to coastal defences.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.