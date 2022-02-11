Duchess Kate's brilliant lesson she's teaching George, Charlotte and Louis – see clip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared some brilliant parenting advice during her appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, which airs on Sunday evening.

MORE: Duchess Kate makes rare comment about Prince George's baby days

The royal mother-of-three, who shares her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband Prince William, reads The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson in the popular TV segment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: First look at Duchess Kate on CBeebies Bedtime Stories!

In the first clip from the show, Kate encourages young viewers to 'face their fears' during her narration of the book to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

The book tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

MORE: The Queen shares her star sign with three great-grandchildren – here's how they are alike

READ: Why Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's pregnancies were so different

Duchess Kate on CBeebies Photo credit: Kensington Palace

Kate says: "Wow, what an encouraging tale.

"We can all feel scared sometimes just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Own said, 'It’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind'.

"And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night night and sleep tight."

It's likely that the Duchess teaches her three children the same life lesson about facing things that worry them with the help of others – in George, Charlotte and Louis' case, help is most probably from their family, nanny and teachers.

The Duchess with Prince William and their children

Children’s Mental Health Week is a national event that has been taking place annually since 2015, when it was launched by the charity Place2Be, of which Kate is royal patron. The Duchess picked Tomlinson's book as the story fits well with this year’s theme of Growing Together.

Within the theme, adults and children are being encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally, how trying new things can help people move beyond their comfort zones and how challenges and setbacks can help them to mature and adapt.

We can't wait to tune in to see the Duchess on CBeebies on Sunday. We bet her children will be watching too!

The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, £2.63, Amazon

The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark read by the Duchess on CBeebies Bedtime Stories will be screened at 6.50pm on Sunday.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.