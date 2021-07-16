Kate Middleton to share a new photo of Prince George this month? July is a special month for the Cambridges' eldest child

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will mark another special milestone this month.

Prince William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, is set to celebrate his eighth birthday on 22 July and it's likely that the couple will share a new photo of their son to mark his big day.

The Cambridges traditionally release new images of their children on their birthdays and special occasions, such as Christmas, with mum Kate taking the official photographs.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess shared two new images of George on his seventh birthday as the family played in the garden of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The first shot showed the young Prince wearing one of his signature polo shirts with jeans, while the second was a close-up of him smiling and wearing a camo print T-shirt.

It's been a huge couple of weeks for George, who got to watch his first England match with his parents as the Three Lions saw a 2-0 victory against Germany, taking the team through to the quarter-finals in Rome, during the Euros 2020.

George at his first England game

The excited young Prince was then taken to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium last Sunday with William and Kate, where he was spotted hugging his parents after England scored within the first two minutes of the game. Sadly, Gareth Southgate's squad lost to Italy in a penalty shootout during extra time and a heartbroken George was spotted being comforted by dad William.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. The young royal, who is third in line to the throne after dad William, is an older brother to Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

George and Charlotte currently attend Thomas's School in Battersea, while Louis started at Willcocks Nursery School in April.

