Prince William shares stunning photo from solo trip

The Duke of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Wednesday when he shared a new photo from his trip abroad – and it showed the world from a whole new perspective!

Prince William shared a snapshot to the Cambridges' official Instagram account which was taken from the window of a plane and showed a beautiful cityscape with the sun appearing to start to set in the horizon.

Explaining that it was taken on his descent into Dubai, the Prince captioned the image: "Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @earthshotprize and United for Wildlife. W."

Followers were quick to share their enthusiasm for both William's travel plans and his talent as a photographer, with one writing: "I’m sure you will represent UK with dignity and grace," and another commenting: "Awesome. Great photo!"

A third gently teased the future King: "Great picture, the Duchess isn't the only one with photography skills."

Prince William impressed with this photo from his travels

William's wife loves photography and has released several of her own photographs for special occasions – including her children's birthdays – as well as launching a photography competition called Hold Still during lockdown in 2020 which attracted more than 30,000 submissions and became a book.

While the dad-of-three's excellent shot might have reminded royal fans of his wife, William is making the trip to Dubai without his family.

The Duchess has been keeping busy, however – not least with her two new rugby patronages, which William's cousin Zara Tindall's husband Mike commented on this week on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

Prince William is spending a few days away from his family

Speaking to his co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell, Mike said: "I texted Ellis [Genge, English rugby union player] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking.'"

