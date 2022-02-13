Kate Middleton gives personal insight into her childhood during CBeebies appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sharing a bedtime story from her own childhood, the Duchess of Cambridge helped little ones get off to sleep – and no doubt won the praise of their parents too – as she became the latest famous face to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, making a special appearance on Sunday to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Wearing a cosy Fair Isle roll-neck sweater by Holland Cooper and jeans, Kate was seen sitting on a rug near a fire pit as she said: "Hello, my name is Catherine and tonight we’re in my bedtime story den. I've chosen a story which I remember reading as a little girl.

WATCH: Kate Middleton shares childhood favourite on CBeebies

It's called The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark and is written by Jill Tomlinson and illustrated by Paul Howard. Let’s begin…"

After reading the story, the mum-of-three concluded: "Wow, what an encouraging tale."

The Duchess read the sweet story in honour of Children’s Mental Health Week

Kate went on: "We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend, Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind.

And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night, night, and sleep tight."

The Duchess chose the book because it reflects this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together, and the scene around Kate was such a soothing sight.

With a hot chocolate close at hand and two soft toy owls nearby, the Duchess smiled at the camera, while behind her, one of the show’s trademark soft yellow bugs watched on from inside a den made of tree branches.

Kate, who is known for her love of building dens with her children and is a passionate believer in the mental health benefits of getting outdoors, was following in the footsteps of other Bedtime Stories celebrities, including Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hardy.

