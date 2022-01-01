Prince William and Kate Middleton's new candid photo for NYE has fans saying the same thing 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a beautiful photo of themselves to mark the end of 2021, fans were delighted and over 11,000 rushed to the comments section.

The photo, taken by photographer Alex Bramall, was taken en route to the 2021 premiere of James Bond movie No Time to Die.

In the snap you can see the pair looking more in love than ever before - and fans were quick to notice. The pair are smiling, and Kate is holding her husband's hand.

The royal couple looked beautiful together

In their caption, they wrote: "Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!" and finished it off with a ferris wheel emoji.

Fans loved the candid photo, and were quick to respond.

One fan wrote: "Such a lovely and genuine couple." Another commented: "So natural! Beautiful couple."

Someone even declared them as "couple goals".

One fan declared they were unlike other celebrity couples, saying "You two really love each other. Far from pretending in front of the media and cameras, you really love each other even behind the scenes."

One delighted follower wrote: "What a beautiful couple! More than 20 years of love and more than 10 years of successful marriage and still going strong, loyal, regal and classy! You deserve the enormous popularity you both enjoy worldwide."