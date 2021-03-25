How Zara Tindall honoured the Queen and Prince Philip with her children's births Princess Anne's daughter is close to her grandparents

The royal family is celebrating its latest arrival with the birth of Mike and Zara Tindall's baby boy on Sunday 21 March.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara shares a close bond with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and as such, she has honoured both her grandparents when naming her children.

Mike and Zara's middle child is Lena Elizabeth Tindall and her middle name pays homage to the Queen.

Meanwhile, the couple have called their newborn son Lucas Philip Tindall in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June.

And rather sweetly, Princess Anne gave her daughter the full name of Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips when she was born in 1981.

Shortly after Mike and Zara confirmed their happy news on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace released a short but sweet statement which read: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow."

Baby Lucas is 22nd in line to the throne behind his older sister Lena.

Zara isn't the only one of the Queen's grandchildren to honour the monarch and her husband with her children's middle names.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby son on 9 February and called him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Meanwhile Zara's older brother Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, who separated in 2019, named their youngest daughter Isla Elizabeth Phillips in 2012.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed their daughter's full name as Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana following her birth in 2015.

