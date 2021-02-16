Meghan Markle to help the Queen break incredible record in 2021 The monarch and her husband are proud great-grandparents

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren - and they're set to welcome two new additions to the royal family in 2021.

The couple became great-grandparents for the ninth time last week when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son was born on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London.

The tot's name is still to be confirmed by the new parents.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing they're expecting their second child, and Mike and Zara Tindall set to welcome their third baby, that's a total of three great-grandchildren to be born in 2021 for the Queen and Prince Philip – a record year!

The monarch and her husband are already great-grandparents to Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughters, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, Zara and Mike's daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, two, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, and Prince Harry and Meghan's one-year-old son Archie.

Charlotte, Savannah and George - three of the Queen's great-grandchildren

To mark the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, she was photographed by Annie Leibovitz surrounded by five of her great-grandchildren and two of her grandchildren – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

An 11-month-old Princess Charlotte beamed as she sat on her great-grandmother's lap, while Mia, then three, stole the show by picking up the monarch's handbag.

While 2021 is set to be a record year for the number of great-grandchildren the Queen and Prince Philip will welcome, 1964 saw four royal births in total.

Harry and Meghan's baby will be the Queen's tenth or eleventh great-grandchild

The Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, gave birth to her eldest son James Ogilvy in February 1964, followed by the birth of Her Majesty's youngest son Prince Edward in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent welcomed their second child Lady Helen Taylor in April and in May, the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret had her daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

