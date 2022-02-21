Prince Charles pays heartfelt tribute to music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards The SBTV founder has died at the age of 31

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards following his death on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of the pair from 2013 on Clarence House's social media accounts on Monday, Prince Charles, 73, wrote: "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince's Trust, were an inspiration to so many."

Jamal, 31, was an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by Charles, and was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2014.

The music entrepreneur and YouTube star founded SBTV in 2006, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

Prince Charles met Jamal Edwards in Kent in 2013

Jamal's mother and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards shared a heartbreaking statement on Monday, saying: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

"As we come to terms with his passing, we asked for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PhD."

A huge number of tributes have been paid to Jamal following his passing, including from Brenda's Loose Women co-stars, Christine Lampard and Ruth Langsford.

