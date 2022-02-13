The Duchess of Cornwall is the 'right partner' for Prince Charles, says Princess Diana's friend Diana's confidante Debbie Frank has shared her opinion

The Duchess of Cornwall is "the right partner" for her husband Prince Charles, a close friend of Princess Diana has said. Royal astrologer and Diana's confidante, Debbie Frank, praised the Duchess for being the future King's strength and support, and added that she has been doing a "good job" with her official duties.

Debbie told HELLO!: "She is the right partner for Charles and doing a good job with the charities and public engagements she performs. In the end, the public will give her credit for that."

Debbie, who was a loyal friend of Diana's, also noted: "For the public, Camilla has already played the long game in her relationship with them, weathering many a storm whilst she was part of the love triangle between Charles, Diana and herself.

"For those of us who adored Diana and I was lucky enough to count her as a personal friend and spent many years listening to her heartbreak over Charles and Camilla's relationship, we are at the point of having to find it in ourselves to accept that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have an overriding destiny to be together on the throne.

"Camilla will never be the kind of Queen Diana would have been – she doesn't possess those qualities that made Diana one of us, that gives the heart connection."

"As a Cancerian, Camilla likes to nurture those around her," said Debbie

Debbie praised Camilla though for her caring nature, particularly the emotional support she provides to her husband.

"As a Cancerian, Camilla likes to nurture those around her and as Charles is preparing to take over the reins, she'll find this year is all about channelling her care into him and his mother," said Debbie.

"Charles has always enjoyed access into her inner sanctum and the togetherness they have established over the years has enabled their love story to become rock solid, despite its challenges. She puts him first and soothes his intense nature, providing the emotional security he craves."

