Alex Scott 'in complete shock' after tragic death of Jamal Edwards – 'We were just making plans' The presenter reacted to Jamal Edwards' sudden death

Alex Scott has reacted to the sudden death of Jamal Edwards, son of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared two photos of them together, showing them posing for the camera and smiling.

"You had an energy and a light that only few have, the kindest of souls that are hard to find, you brought a smile to my face always," she began her emotional post.

"We were literally just making plans…naaa..this is hard to take, I'm in complete shock. This ain't right!!"

Alex and Jamal were good friends

The 37-year-old continued: "Thinking of all your family right now and sending prayers. You touched so many lives and the impact you had on this world will always be remembered @jamaledwards."

Alex's post was inundated with messages, many sharing their reaction to the sad and sudden loss.

"Absolute pioneer. Complete shock and a guy who I have followed for many years. He will be missed by many," wrote one, whilst another added: "Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace. Inspiration to many, legend to us all." A third simply added: "He was always smiling."

Jamal's death was revealed on Sunday night

Jamal's death was revealed on Sunday and tributes quickly began to pour in for the British rap and grime icon.

The 31-year-old was a music entrepreneur, a YouTube star, amassing over one million subscribers, and the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Emili Sandé, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

In 2014, at the age of 23, Jamal was appointed an MBE for services to the music industry. He was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.