The Duchess of Cornwall's future role within the royal family was cemented this month when the Queen expressed her wishes that she be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

A short time later, Camilla herself stated that she was "very honoured and very touched" by the Queen's announcement – a momentous decision, particularly for Charles and Camilla and their families.

And now, the Duchess’s son Tom Parker Bowles has returned to Twitter for the first time since the Queen's backing.

Tom is Camilla's eldest child from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. The former couple were married from July 1973 until 1994, when they initiated divorce proceedings after years of separation. Together they share Tom – who is also Prince Charles's godson - and his younger sister, Laura.

The Duchess with her children, Tom and Laura

Rather than focus on the royal news, the food critic shared a link to his latest restaurant review – an east London Italian eatery – which he described as "outrageously good".

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Charles ascends the throne

Prior to the Queen's endorsement, which was included in a message to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession, Camilla was expected to be styled Princess Consort when her husband ascends the throne, a decision announced when the couple married in 2005.

The lesser title had reflected a sensitivity towards public opinion, which was negative towards Camilla in the aftermath of the breakdown of the Prince's marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales. But in the years since then, the Duchess has weathered the storm and worked hard to earn widespread respect and admiration for her charitable work and loyalty to the royal family.

The Queen has expressed her wishes for her daughter-in-law's future title

On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen released her deeply personal statement, expressing her wishes for the monarchy in future.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

