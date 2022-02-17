Prince Charles cancels royal outings due to 'dangers posed by Storm Eunice'

The Prince of Wales, 73, has cancelled a visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday, following weather warnings about Storm Eunice.

Clarence House said in a statement released on Thursday: "Following official guidance, The Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday 18 February will not go ahead due to the dangers posed by Storm Eunice.

"In the interests of public safety, these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a future date."

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning as Storm Eunice is expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the UK on Friday.

The warning has been issued from 7am to 12pm on Friday for along the coastline of Devon and Cornwall as well as the south coast of Wales as Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph.

A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales and most of England as far north as Manchester, from 05:00 until 21:00 on Friday.

Charles and Camilla have both recently isolated with COVID-19

Prince Charles had been due to meet staff and patients at St David's Hospice in Newport, before visiting Dylan Thomas Community School in Swansea which runs the Prince's Trust's Achieve programme.

On Thursday, he made his first public appearance following his COVID isolation, as he presented The Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education at St James's Palace, alongside his sister, the Princess Royal.

The Prince was forced to pull out of engagements in Winchester last week after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Meanwhile, Clarence House also confirmed on Monday that the Duchess of Cornwall is isolating after contracting the virus.

