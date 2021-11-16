Queen Rania drives the Duchess of Cornwall around Jordan during royal reunion Prince Charles and Camilla are on a tour of Jordan and Egypt this week

Queen Rania of Jordan surprised royal fans as she drove herself and the Duchess of Cornwall to a joint engagement as Prince Charles and Camilla began their tour.

After a formal welcome with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Al Husseiniya Palace, the Duchess jumped into the queen's Tesla as Rania drove them to an event at a children's centre.

Camilla looked elegant in a blue printed dress by Fiona Clare for her outing, while Queen Rania opted for a cream fit and fit coat dress with a gold belt.

At the Queen Rania Family and Children Centre (QRFCC) the royal ladies met local children taking part in different activities as well as adolescent girls receiving a 'life skills' lesson on building self-esteem and assertiveness.

The QRFCC was established by the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) in 2005 to offer child protection activities to families from Jordanian, Palestinian and Syrian origins. Today the centre offers holistic services that aim to combat child abuse and strengthen families across Jordan.

Queen Rania drove the Duchess of Cornwall in a Tesla

During the royal couples' reunion at the palace, Prince Charles told King Abdullah: "How hugely we all admire Jordan and your Majesty's efforts on looking after so many refugees coming from all around the area. Jordan is so unbelievably hospitable – it's marvellous."

The royals last met in 2013

The Prince apologised for the trip – initially planned for March 2020 – being delayed due to the pandemic and highlighted the importance of Jordan's centenary celebrated this year.

He said: "It is always very special indeed to come back to Jordan – I'm sorry this time it is 19 months late. The fact that we can come back is hugely encouraging.

Charles and Camilla met with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania upon arrival

"This occasion is even more special bearing in mind the centenary. The friendship between our countries. That relationship has mattered even more and matters a great deal within the UK."

The king replied: "We are tremendously delighted to welcome you back."

Charles and Camilla have been asked by the Government to visit the Middle East country and will also tour Egypt over the next four days.

