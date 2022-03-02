Prince Edward's night out has got royal fans all saying the same thing The Earl of Wessex even met the Duke of Hastings!

The Earl of Wessex has got royal fans talking with one of his latest outings.

Prince Edward, who turns 58 next week, attended a gala dinner in London in his role as patron of the National Youth Theatre on Monday night.

The Queen's youngest son looked dapper in a burgundy velvet jacket and a pair of tartan trousers for the fundraiser, which saw him rub shoulders with the likes of Rosamund Pike and Regé-Jean Page.

And royal watchers had plenty of thoughts on the Earl's ensemble.

"Prince Edward rocked those plaid trousers last night!" one Twitter user commented. "He looks amazing, cool trousers!" another added, while a third said: "Prince Edward, this is amazing. You've truly made my day."

The Earl sported a burgundy velvet blazer and tartan trousers

The royals are renowned for wearing plaid and even have their own Balmoral tartan, which was designed by Queen Victoria's husband in 1853.

And the Earl's nephew, the Duke of Cambridge, has a particular penchant for velvet blazers, having sported a green version at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards last October.

Edward gave a speech at the fundraiser

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie recently returned from a half-term ski trip in the Swiss resort of St Moritz with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

The Earl has been patron of the National Youth Theatre since 1987 and has been involved with the theatre for much of his life.

On Tuesday, Edward and Sophie also carried out joint engagements, visiting Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance Trust, a school in Harlow and the North Hertfordshire Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre.

