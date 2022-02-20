Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex share their home with an unusual pet "He basically runs the house!"

It's National Love Your Pet Day on 20 February and the royals are certainly renowned for their love of animals. But did you know that one family has a slightly more unusual pet than the others?

The Earl of Wessex answered questions during a video call with students in June 2020, and was asked if the family have any pets.

"We do! We have two dogs and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!" Prince Edward revealed at the time.

The Queen's youngest son and his wife, Sophie, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

The family-of-four recently enjoyed a ski break in the Swiss resort of St Moritz during the February half-term.

A number of the royals are dog owners, with the Queen famously owning corgis from a young age.

The Wessexes share their home with dogs and a tortoise

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also welcomed a new puppy in 2020, just before the death of their beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo.

In January 2022, the Duchess disclosed the sex of their new dog, as she and William met an adorable therapy puppy called Alfie at a Lancashire hospital.

Kate described the pup as "so sweet" but, after enjoying a cuddle, added: "Our dog is going to be very upset. She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?'"

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall owns two rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell, who have been known to join her on her royal engagements.

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their Montecito home with a beagle named Guy and a black Labrador called Pula.

