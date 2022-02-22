Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex resume royal duties after fun half-term holiday The Wessexes are parents to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have resumed their royal duties following a fun half-term holiday with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Prince Edward and Sophie, both 57, held a meeting with members of Paralympics GB via a video call on Monday, according to the Court Circular. The Earl is patron of the British Paralympic Association, while the Countess is patron of the Vision Foundation.

It comes after the Wessexes enjoyed a ski break in the Swiss resort of St Moritz last week during the February half-term. The family-of-four were seen hitting the slopes with a group of friends, with Edward in a red ski jacket and Sophie and Lady Louise twinning in navy coats.

James is currently in Year 9 at secondary school, while Lady Louise is studying for the final year of her A-Levels in English, History, Politics and Drama.

The Wessexes pictured in Windsor on Christmas Day 2021

Edward and Sophie's children have largely grown up out of the public eye, but have accompanied their parents to big formal events such as Trooping the Colour.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, the Countess said of her Lady Louise and James's futures: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

With daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021

The Wessexes, who have been married for 23 years this June, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their family.

Earlier this month, Sophie delighted royal fans as she joined in a special rendition of All You Need Is Love during one of her outings.

The Countess enjoyed some Valentine's Day inspired arts and crafts made by children and families supported by Shooting Star Children's Hospices in Hampton on 10 February.

In footage released on the royal family's social media accounts on Valentine's Day, Sophie could also be seen performing a special 'Friendly Hands' Makaton version of The Beatles' hit song. Makaton is a language programme using signs and symbols to help people communicate.

