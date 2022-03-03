The Queen makes 'generous' donation to Ukraine relief effort Her Majesty has donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee

The Queen has been thanked online after the monarch made a "generous" donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation, which brings together 15 major UK charities to quickly co-ordinate responses to overseas incidents, thanked Her Majesty, tagging the royal family's account. They wrote: "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal."

Their followers also thanked the royal for her generosity, with several calling it: "Wonderful news."

The royals have not been quiet following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paying a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Wednesday.

The Prince spoke to invited guests from the Ukrainian community in the UK in a heartfelt address.

He said: "I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we've heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression."

Camilla appeared close to tears as leading members of the UK’s Ukrainian community welcomed the couple by singing a mournful version of the song Chervona Kalyna, Red Guelder Rose, which was sung by Ukrainian insurgents during the Second World War.

Charles is understood to have approached the Ukrainian community offering his support and he brought representatives from five humanitarian organisations he is connected with to offer practical support.

The father-of-two also spoke out about the conflict on Tuesday during a ceremony that granted city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex. Speaking to guests at the event, Charles said that the values of democracy were under attack in Ukraine in the "most unconscionable way".

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their message of support.

The royal couple shared a personal tweet in support of Ukraine on Saturday, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

The pair met President Zelenskyy and his wife Olena during an audience at Buckingham Palace in October 2020.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.