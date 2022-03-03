The Queen receives incredible gift during latest royal appearance The monarch, 95, resumed her royal duties this week

The Queen received an incredible gift as she held her second virtual audience of the week following her COVID-19 isolation.

The monarch, 95, spoke with the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Vishnu Dhanpaul via video link from Windsor Castle.

She then met with the High Commissioner of Malawi, Dr. Thomas Bisika, who presented Her Majesty with a beautiful painting depicting a mountain scene.

The Queen, who was wearing a blue floral day dress, appeared to be in good spirits as she was pictured beaming during the calls.

On Tuesday, her eldest son, the Prince of Wales told one local during a visit to Southend that his mother was "a lot better now" after she tested positive for the virus on 20 February.

The Queen received a painting from the High Commissioner of Malawi

At the time Buckingham Palace said she was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" and a number of virtual events were cancelled last week.

But on the day Prince Charles spoke about the Queen's health, she was photographed hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis.

The monarch speaking with the High Commissioner of Malawi, Dr. Thomas Bisika

She also reportedly enjoyed a family reunion on Sunday with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter Sienna.

The monarch has a string of high-profile events coming up which she is due to attend, including the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the abbey, on 29 March.

The diplomatic reception, which was due to be held on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, has also been postponed amid the situation in Ukraine.

