The Queen holds first in-person audience with Justin Trudeau after recovering from COVID The Queen recently tested positive for COVID-19

The Queen has held her first in-person audience with the Prime Minister of Canada since testing positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, the monarch spoke with Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle. Mr Trudeau is in the UK for talks on the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

Her Majesty last met the Canadian politician in June 2021 at a reception to launch the G7 Summit at The Eden Project in Cornwall. They were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as various other world leaders.

The audience comes weeks after the Queen tested positive for coronavirus on 20 February. At the time Buckingham Palace said she was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" and a number of virtual events were cancelled last month.

However, the 95-year-old monarch held a few virtual audiences following her COVID-19 isolation last week. She spoke with the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Vishnu Dhanpaul via video link from Windsor Castle.

The Queen with Justin Trudeau on Monday

The Queen also met with the High Commissioner of Malawi, Dr. Thomas Bisika, who presented Her Majesty with a beautiful painting depicting a mountain scene.

The monarch has a string of high-profile events coming up which she is due to attend, including the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on 29 March.

The diplomatic reception, which was due to be held last Wednesday at Windsor Castle, was postponed amid the situation in Ukraine.

