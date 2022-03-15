We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As a keen equestrian, Zara Tindall is a big fan of Cheltenham Racecourse, and on Tuesday she enjoyed a romantic date there with her husband Mike Tindall.

The royal couple were snapped at the event and they looked so in love as they posed for photos, each of them flashing huge smiles for the camera. The royal pair looked so glamorous in their ensembles, with Zara carrying her signature bag while also looking incredible in a purple coat, black trousers and heels. The star of her outfit, however, was the jaw-dropping purple feathered hat that she topped the look off with.

Mike looked like a dapper gentleman wearing a tweed jacket, shirt and tie, trousers, suede shoes and a flatcap.

Despite their decade-long marriage, Mike doesn't often shares photos of his beloved to his social media feeds, but over the weekend he shared one of her at Twickenham.

In the image, Zara was dressed down in a dark blue sweater accessorised with small gold hoop earrings and she kept her makeup neutral and her blond hair tied back.

Royal fans were delighted by the pictures, with one writing: "Zara is so pretty," and another commenting: "Looked like fun!"

The pair looked so in love

Another photo from the event shared to the Green Room experience's Instagram Stories showed Zara beaming as she hugged singer and presenter Ronan Keating.

Mike captioned his photos: "Not the result we wanted yesterday but still fantastic craic in the @thegreenroomexperience, always good to catch up with @apmccoy @rokeating @huntie_1 @willgreenwood @brianodriscoll and the food by Ollie @hide_restaurant was as good as always!! On to trying to spoil France's party!!"

Ireland thumped England 32-15 during the match, so here's hoping that Zara has better luck at the races this time around!

Not only does Zara love watching racing though, but she is also the director of the Cheltenham racecourse.

