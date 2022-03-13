Zara Tindall’s husband Mike shares rare behind-the-scenes photo of his wife The royal looks stunning!

Mike Tindall shared a rare candid photo of his beloved wife Zara to Instagram on Sunday. It was one of a carousel of behind-the-scenes pictures taken in the hospitality suite at Twickenham rugby ground the previous day.

Retired player Mike indicated that the couple had enjoyed their day – despite Ireland’s 32-15 victory over England.

In the image, Zara was dressed down in a dark blue sweater accessorised with small gold hoop earrings and she kept her makeup neutral and her blond hair tied back.

Royal fans were delighted by the pictures, with one writing: "Zara is so pretty," and another commenting: "Looked like fun!"

Mike captioned his photos: "Not the result we wanted yesterday but still fantastic craic in the @thegreenroomexperience, always good to catch up with @apmccoy @rokeating @huntie_1 @willgreenwood @brianodriscoll and the food by Ollie @hide_restaurant was as good as always!! On to trying to spoil France's party!!"

Another photo from the event shared to the Green Room experience's Instagram Stories showed Zara beaming as she hugged singer and presenter Ronan Keating.

Mike shared a snapshot of Zara to social media

It's set to be an exciting month for Mike and Zara as they will celebrate their son Lucas' first birthday on 21 March.

Last month, a sweet photograph of the Queen with her great-grandson and some of her other great-children was spotted on display at Windsor Castle.

The adorable portrait could be seen on a console behind the Queen during an in-person engagement at her Berkshire residence and it appeared to show Her Majesty holding little Lucas.

The royal was also photographed with Ronan Keating

The tot's older sisters, Mia, eight, and Lena, three, looked to be sitting either side of their great-grandmother, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son Prince Louis, also three, next to Mia.

Standing behind them appeared to be the Queen's youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, along with four more of her great-grandchildren – Prince George, eight, Isla Phillips, nine, Princess Charlotte, six, and 11-year-old Savannah Phillips.

