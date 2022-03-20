Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare photo from inside royal plane The couple touched down in Belize on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Belize on Saturday, as they began their week-long Caribbean Tour.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive for first day of Caribbean royal tour – best photos

The duo travelled for 11 hours inside the RAF Voyager and delighted fans on Instagram by sharing a picture from inside the plane as they prepared to walk down the plane's stairs to be greeted by Belize's Governor General Froya Tzalam.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate disembark plane at beginning of royal tour

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a selection of pictures from their first day, but it was the first one that caught fans' attention as it was taken inside the ministerial jet.

READ: 7 dresses we reckon Kate Middleton will be packing for the Caribbean royal tour

RELATED: Prince William treats son Louis to a special morning ahead of royal tour with Kate

"Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour!" the post was simply captioned.

The photo taken by their Communications team was a hit with fans

The picture showed William and Kate from behind in front of the plane's door.

"The first picture is absolutely stunning. Can't wait for the rest of the tour!" one said of the picture.

Another added: "I love these pictures. I'm so excited to follow your days in those beautiful countries."

For their first day abroad, Kate chose to wear a beautiful all-blue Jenny Packham ensemble, while William looked very dapper in a grey suit.

The couple later met with Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno and wife Rossana Briceno

Following touch down, the couple headed off to meet with prime minister Johnny Briceno.

"It's lovely to be here," William told him and his wife upon arrival.

"Thanking you so much," the Prime Minister replied, adding: "We're so happy you're here!"

"There were lots of questions in the car," said Kate, laughing, and clearly referring to William.

The Prime Minister and his wife then invited Kate and William to sit in a lounge area in his office building which overlooks the ocean.

"It's such a lovely view," said Kate.

The tour is marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and highlights of the visit will see the couple renew their friendly sporting rivalry when they take to the waters for a sailing regatta in the Bahamas in honour of the monarch’s 70-year reign.