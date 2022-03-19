Prince William treats son Louis to a special morning ahead of royal tour with Kate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be apart from their kids for one week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said goodbye to their children for one week after setting off on their Caribbean tour on Saturday.

But on Friday, the royal couple made sure to spend some quality time with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis. Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted William enjoying a walk around Kensington Gardens with Louis and their family puppy.

The future King looked relaxed as he strolled beside his youngest son, who was whizzing around on a scooter wearing a helmet and a warm coat while their dog dutifully followed.

While George, Charlotte, and Kate were not seen, it stands to reason that they were waiting at their home in Kensington Palace for William and Louis to return so they could enjoy a family night together before their trip.

The young royals will not be travelling with their parents and have remained back in London where they attend school and nursery. Fortunately for the Cambridges, the children are in the very capable hands of their live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Spanish nanny Maria lives at Kensington Palace with the Cambridges

Spanish nanny Maria, who studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, has worked for the royals since 2014 when George was eight months old.

But with three young children to look after while the parents are away, it's possible that Kate's mother Carole Middleton will also step in to lend an extra helping hand.

Kate and William are on tour without their children

Kate and William are due to arrive in Belize on Saturday afternoon, local time, and will be welcomed at the airport by the country’s Governor General Froyla Tzalam and later travel to the centre of Belize City for an official meeting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno.

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that William, 39, and Kate, 40, will travel to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas from 19 to 26 March as part of a royal tour of the Caribbean.

