Prince William and Duchess Kate forced to cancel Belize farm trip during royal tour – details

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been forced to cancel their first major visit on their Caribbean royal tour after facing backlash from local residents.

Prince William and Duchess Kate had planned to tour a cacao farm in Indian Creek village during the first full day of their tour on Sunday but have now been forced to find another location after residents opposed their royal trip.

HELLO! understands that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, William and Kate will now visit a different location.

The Government of Belize confirmed in a statement: "Indian Creek was one of several sites being considered. Due to issues in the village, the Government of Belize activated its contingency planning and another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry."

Several issues have been reported by local Belize media outlet Channel 7, including a claimed dispute between residents of Indian Creek village in Belize’s Toledo District and Flora and Fauna International, the conservation charity William supports as patron.

The Cambridges' will arrive in Belize on Saturday

Sebastian Shol, chairman of Indian Creek village, told the Daily Mail: "We don’t want them to land on our land, that’s the message that we want to send. They could land anywhere but not on our land."

The royals are due to arrive in Belize on Saturday afternoon, local time, and will be welcomed at the airport by the country’s Governor General Froyla Tzalam and later travel to the centre of Belize City for an official meeting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno.

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that William, 39, and Kate, 40, will travel to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas from 19 to 26 March as part of a royal tour of the Caribbean.

Kate and William will also visit Jamaica and The Bahamas

Kensington Palace shared full details of the Cambridges' itinerary, revealing that the couple's trip to Belize will see them visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community as well as exploring the country's biodiversity.

They will then travel to Jamaica where their visit will include engaging with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrating the seminal legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside some of tomorrow's stars.

The trip will end in The Bahamas where William and Kate will spend time with communities across several islands and experience a world famous junkanoo parade.

