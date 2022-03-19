7 dresses we reckon Kate Middleton will be packing for the Caribbean royal tour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since announcing their spring tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have no doubt been in packing mode while planning their visits to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

Embarking on a week-long trip to the Caribbean, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to explore historic Mayan sites, meet with the Jamaican Defence Force and experience a world-famous junkanoo parade.

When it comes to packing for royal tours, Duchess Kate loves to recycle her favourite summer dresses, and we reckon she'll be rocking sleeveless styles and lighter fabrics to enjoy the tropical climate. Here's what we think she'll have packed in her suitcase…

Duchess Kate stepped out in a sunshine yellow broderie dress during the Diamond Jubilee Tour

During the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Tour, Duchess Kate modelled this sunshine yellow dress for a visit to Nauti Primary School in Tuvalu. Accessorising with Kiki McDonough Citrine earrings and Stuart Weitzman wedges, the Palace later confirmed that her broderie style had been specially made by a private dressmaker.

Kate's lilac midi dress is perfect for the warmer weather

Looking pretty in pastels, back in June 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in one of her most memorable summer dresses to date. Donning a lilac midi by Faithfull The Brand, Kate's floral number is perfect for warmer weather, and she loves to team it with her favourite pairs of espadrilles - thought to be the Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges. Want to recreate her look for less? Marks & Spencer is selling a similar version for £39.50.

The mum-of-three often recycles her green Sandro dress in the summer months

Kate often recycles her gorgeous green midi dress by Sandro during the summer months. An ideal choice for the Caribbean thanks to its short sleeves and floaty skirt, we reckon she'll be pictured wearing it soon. Royal fans can also snap up this lovely lookalike from one of her go-to brands, Boden, which is priced at £85.

Kate rocked a buttercup yellow dress by Jaeger while visiting Honiara

Another stunning look from the Diamond Jubilee Tour, we're still obsessed with Kate's buttercup yellow Jaeger dress that she wore on a visit to Honiara. The mum-of-three paired it with L.K.Bennett nude heels and gold droplet earrings – so glam! Another holiday outfit sorted.

The royal's white shirt dress is an ideal choice for the tropical climate

Perfect for sightseeing in the Caribbean, the royal's white shirt dress is both fashionable and functional, allowing the Duchess to keep cool in the sunshine. In love with her outfit? Add a black belt to this ASOS number to create a royal-inspired look.

Kate's Emilia Wickstead comes in a similar shade to the national flag of The Bahamas

For some of her more formal meetings on the royal tour, we can see Kate making a diplomatic statement in this turquoise midi dress from Emilia Wickstead, which comes in a similar shade to the national flag of The Bahamas.

We'd love to see the Duchess wearing her Missoni dress during the royal tour

Kate and William will no doubt attend a special dinner or two while touring the Caribbean, and for a glamorous evening look, we'd love to see the royal wearing this mint green glitter dress by Missoni. Top tip – head to Coast and snap up this strikingly similar version in the sale.

