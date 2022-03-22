Kate Middleton compared to Lara Croft after Cambridges share stunning picture from Royal Tour The Duke and Duchess visited an iconic ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle

The Duchess of Cambridge's communication team is hard at work during the couple's royal tour of the Caribbean and have been delighting fans with incredible behind-the-scenes snaps from their time abroad.

On Monday, the couple travelled to the heartland of the Chiquibul Forest to visit Caracol, a stunning and iconic ancient Mayan archaeological site.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dress down for visit Mayan ruins

Following a long trek to the top of the site, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took in the incredible sights and unbeknown to them, posed for the perfect picture.

In the snap, which was taken from a low angle and shared by the couple on their Instagram, Prince William and Kate can be seen resting their hands on their hips, whilst taking in the views with their sunglasses on.

Kate was compared to Lara Croft after visiting an ancient Mayan archaeological site

Fans rushed to comment on the incredible picture, and many couldn't help but compare Kate to Lara Croft.

"In that camera angle looking up at the couple, the Duchess is giving Lara Croft vibes in that outfit!" one noted.

Another remarked: "This is some Lara Croft and Indiana Jones energy. Love it."

"The future Queen looks so radiant, like a teenager," wrote a third.

The couple have been sharing pictures taken by their team

Following their hike, the couple attended a reception at the Canal Pech ruins, with Kate changing into a vibrant metallic pink gown designed by Vampire's Wife, which she paired with a Mayan embroidered bag.

Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in blue trousers and matching shirt and blazer.

It was at this event that he opened up about his eldest son, telling guests that Prince George will find where they are and put a pin marking their location on a map.