Duchess Kate wows in magenta silk gown at special reception on royal tour

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to the Belize jungle on the third day of their Caribbean royal tour, and completed the day with a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech.

Kate looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length magenta gown designed by Vampire's Wife with layered capped sleeves, which she paired with a Mayan embroidered bag and pendant earrings as she entered the special event with her husband, Prince William, who himself looked dashing in a blue suit.

The mother-of-three wore her hair down and tucked behind her ears, showing off her gorgeous golden earrings, and kept her makeup look simple and elegant.

Kate looked refreshed following her day in the Belize jungle with Prince William, where the pair paid a visit to a Mayan ruin before visiting British service personnel and Belize Defence Force personnel on training and learning some of the survival techniques that are taught - including how to make shelter and to catch a turkey in the jungle. During their day trip, Kate looked beautiful in casual khaki trousers and a plain white T-shirt.

The Duchess has already worn some amazing outfits on this tour so far, with one stunning look being on the second day of engagements, where the 40-year-old wore a vibrant floral tea dress by Tory Burch, complete with delicate capped sleeves, tiered midi-skirt and ruched bodice to cinch her svelte figure. We loved Kate's bright and bold accessories, too. She stepped out with a woven colour-block handbag by Anya Hindamarch, oversized sunglasses and vibrant chandelier earrings in royal blue by Sezane.

