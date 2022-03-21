Prince William and Kate Middleton's dancing gets royal fans talking The couple were on day 2 of their royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent an incredible first full day in Belize and danced "like nobody's business" to the delight of the crowds on day 2 of their Caribbean Tour.

The couple were touring Hopkins, a small coastal community, which is considered the cultural centre of Belize's Garifuna community, when they were treated to a traditional Garifuna festival – and of course, they were quick to join in!

Kate was first to move to the beat and she was soon followed by a shimmying William.

Local organiser Laura Cacho, 57, who danced with the future king, said of the couple: "They were shaking their waists like nobody’s business."

Kate smiled as she dance with the locals

She added: "He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.

"Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her."

Taking to their official Instagram later, the couple shared a short video showing highlights from their visit to the village – and fans had a lot to say about the future king's dancing.

William followed his wife's lead and quickly headed to the dancefloor

"It was such a beautiful engagement, full of local culture! I absolutely loved to see you two dancing… it was clear you enjoyed it a lot. You made a lot of people smile (me included!)," one wrote.

A second added: "Great dancing Prince William," whilst a third remarked: "The dancing Kate did was adorable!!!"

"Duke and Duchess of people. And they are really great dancers," a fourth said.

The couple seemed in great spirits during day 2 of their Caribbean tour

Earlier in the day, the Cambridges were in chocoholic heaven sampling products made at the Che 'il cocoa farm in Maya Centre village and Kate tried her hand at grinding nibs, broken-up cocoa beans, back-breaking work traditionally performed by the women in rural communities.

The couple also revealed their children were never far from their mind as after seeing chocolate fountains, dipping tortilla chips into the brown sticky liquid, and trying hot chocolate made from organic products, Kate confessed: "I think our children will be very jealous."