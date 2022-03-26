Prince William makes candid remarks about the future of Caribbean nations The royal has been on tour with wife, Kate

The Duke of Cambridge has said that the future of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas is "for the people to decide," adding that he and the Duchess are "committed to service… not telling people what to do."

Sharing his reflections on their eight-day Caribbean visit, Prince William said: "Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much. What is on the minds of Prime Ministers. The hopes and ambitions of school children. The day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities.”

Referring to the debate over whether each of the three nations might break away from the British monarchy to become republics, he said: "I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future.

"In Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. But we have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities in all three countries, understanding more about the issues that matter most to them."

The future king continued: "Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that's not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have.

"It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world."

And he stressed that he is not focussed on becoming a future leader of the Commonwealth himself, as his grandmother the Queen has been for 70 years.

"Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind," he said. "What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can."

The royal visit has been rocked by controversy at various points over the past week, with small but vocal protests from campaigners calling for an apology and reparations from the UK over the historic slave trade.

At a speech in Jamaica, the Duke expressed his "profound sorrow" over the issue, describing slavery as "abhorrent" and saying "It should never have happened."

William and Kate depart The Bahamas tonight to return to the UK in time for a Mother's Day reunion with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

