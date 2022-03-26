Prince William and Kate 'FaceTimed' their three young children during royal tour The pair stayed at the Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that they had FaceTimed their three children to show them the views from their Bahamas hotel.

The royal pair had been staying at the Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island during their time on the Carribean island, and a rep for the hotel shared that as they were leaving Kate thanked Russell Miller, Executive Vice President and Kapil Sharma, General Manager of the hotel and admitted that they had called Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their stay

The duchess also praised them for the "wonderful stay," and told them they she "can’t wait to come back with the kids".

Kate and William have been more loved-up than ever during their Caribbean tour, and at one point they shared a flirty exchange during an official engagement.

While at an evening reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort, they worked the room separately, speaking to different groups.

However as the couple moved back together, they caught each other’s eye and William said "Ah, hi!" and jokingly held out his hand to shake Kate's. As she did, she laughed, and half collapsed into him as they reunited.

Kate and William have three children

While the Cambridges usually only show small displays of public affection, they were also filmed enjoying another candid moment as they walked hand-in-hand as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island.

Kate and William will fly home to the UK on Saturday after the successful tour, and during the reception on their penultimate night, William praised the beauty of the Bahamas and the warmth of its people.

The pair shared rare PDA

He said: "Catherine and I have witnessed this everywhere we've been today on our first official visit to your wonderful islands."

He went on: "But this is not my first time in The Bahamas. I came here with my mother as a child. Snorkeling around the James Bond wrecks off Nassau left me with the most vivid memory of your beautiful blue waters. For a young boy, obsessed with 007, it was the best holiday ever."

