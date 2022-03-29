Why today was a bittersweet day for Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter Isla Princess Anne's granddaughter attended Prince Philip's service

Peter Phillips was accompanied by his two daughters Savannah and Isla Phillips at his grandfather's memorial service on Tuesday. However, the day was particularly poignant for Peter and his ex-wife Autumn as it was also their youngest daughter Isla's tenth milestone birthday.

Both Isla and her older sister Savannah joined their dad Peter, grandmother Princess Anne and other members of the royal family who gathered to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh – who died in April 2021 - at a special service held at Westminster Abbey.

WATCH: The Queen arrives at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

The sisters were sitting next to their cousin Mia, daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall. The girls were dressed in navy with their hair fixed back with headbands. Also in attendance was Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The occasion gives the youngest generation of royals the chance to remember their much-loved great-grandfather after they were unable to attend his funeral due to Covid restrictions.

George – who will one day be monarch – and Charlotte's appearance marks a key moment in their public lives, being the first major televised church service they have attended.

Peter Phillips with his two daughters on Tuesday

Westminster Abbey is a focal point for royal celebrations, coronations, commemorations and funerals, and is likely to serve as such for the siblings in the future.

The Queen and Philip were much loved by the royal great-grandchildren. Their 12 great-grandchildren are Savannah, Isla, George, Mia, Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lena Tindall, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Lili and Sienna were born in the months following Philip's death. Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained in the US, where they live with two-year-old Archie and nine-month-old Lili.

