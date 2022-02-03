Peter Phillips and former wife Autumn face an important decision this year The former couple are parents to Savannah and Isla

Peter Phillips and his former wife, Autumn, will have a big decision to make this year for their eldest daughter, Savannah.

The 11-year-old, who is the Queen's eldest great-grandchild, is expected to start secondary school come September.

Savannah and her younger sister, Isla, nine, have mostly grown up out of the public eye, and therefore arrangements about their education are likely to remain private.

Peter and his sister, Zara Tindall, both followed in their late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps and attended Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland.

Princess Anne declined to give her children royal titles at birth and both Peter and Zara have carved out their own careers. Peter is a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK, while Zara is an accomplished equestrian, having competed in the London 2012 Olympics.

In February 2020, Peter and Autumn confirmed they had separated in 2019 and their divorce was settled in June last year. Autumn has remained living in Gloucestershire, so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

Peter and Autumn pictured with Savannah and Isla in 2018

The pair were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008, and welcomed their first child, Savannah, on 29 December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Their second daughter, Isla, arrived two years later.

Savannah isn't the Queen's only great-grandchild to face a milestone this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, is expected to start school in September and is likely to join his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Thomas's Battersea.

As well as the Phillips' and the Cambridges' children, the monarch is also a great-grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet, Mike and Zara Tindall's kids, Mia, Lena and Lucas, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna.

