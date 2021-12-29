Peter Phillips has family occasion to celebrate after Christmas The Queen's eldest grandson is a father to Savannah and Isla

The Queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, had a special reason to celebrate on Wednesday as his daughter Savannah celebrated her 11th birthday.

Savannah is Peter and former wife Autumn's eldest child, born on 29 December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

She is also the Queen's oldest great-grandchild and is a big sister to Isla Phillips.

Savannah and Isla have mostly grown-up out of the public eye but they've been pictured having fun with their cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Mia and Lena Tindall, at family outings and Trooping the Colour.

The sisters were also given starring roles as bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018.

Savannah (in pink) with Charlotte, George and sister Isla

Savannah will mark a big milestone in September 2022 as she's set to start her first year of secondary school.

In February 2020, Peter and Autumn confirmed they had separated in 2019 and their divorce was settled in June this year. Autumn has remained living in Gloucestershire, so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

Savannah with cousin Mia Tindall

Peter, who is the Princess Royal's eldest child, is a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK. Princess Anne declined to give her children royal titles at birth and both Peter and Zara Tindall have carved out their own careers.

The Queen spent Christmas at Windsor Castle for the second year running as a "precautionary" measure due to rising COVID-19 cases. She was visited by members of her family during the festive period.

One family member who was unable to be with the monarch at Christmas was Princess Anne. The Princess Royal's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19, it was confirmed last Wednesday.

