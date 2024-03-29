Isla Phillips turns 12! Her life in pictures from baby to young lady

The late Queen's great-granddaughter Isla Phillips celebrates her 12th birthday on 29 March.

Isla, who is 20th in line to the British throne, is the younger daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips and one of Princess Anne's five beloved grandchildren.

She has one sibling, her older sister Savannah, age 13 – there is just a year and three months between the girls and we often see them having fun together at sporting events with their family.

Take a look back at some of Isla's sweetest photos so far...

Baby Isla, 2012 © Getty Aw just look how cute Isla was as a baby! Mum Autumn carries her little girl at the Golden Metropolitan Polo Club Charity Cup polo match back in June 2012.



Toddler Isla, 2013 © Getty A very sweet toddler Isla running around with her older sister here at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park, Stroud, in September 2013.



Horsing around, 2015 © Getty Isla plays chase with her relative Lady Louise Windsor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2015. What a pretty dress!



Dad and daughter, 2016 © Getty Dad Peter gave Isla a lift on his shoulders when they attended the Gatcombe Horse Trials back in March 2016.



Snack time, 2017 © Getty Isla and her cousin Mia, daughter of Zara Tindall, grab a bite to eat together at an equestrian event in March 2017.



Family fun, 2018 © Getty It's a formal royal event for Isla at the 2018 Trooping the Colour parade in London. Here the young royal looks out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.



It's playtime, 2018 © Getty Isla hangs out with her sister and cousin Prince George at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in June 2018. We loved her cool jumpsuit.



Wedding bells, 2018 © Getty The young royal made the sweetest flower girl at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Isla was joined by Princess Charlotte, her sister Savannah, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams and Mia Tindall.



Sister bonding time, 2019 © Getty Isla gets a piggyback from her big sister at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Looks like they had a fun time!

Trooping the Colour, 2019 © Getty It's a family affair at Trooping the Colour in June 2019 for the late Queen's birthday parade. Isla looks amazed!

Serious moments, 2022 © Getty Isla follows the example of her big sister Savannah at the memorial service for The Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in March 2022.

A private joke, 2022 © Getty It's father-daughter bonding time for Isla and her dad Peter, smartly dressed for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2022.

Coronation time, 2023 © Getty Grown-up conversations with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Royal Box at the Windsor Castle Concert celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.