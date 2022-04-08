How the Queen and royal family are marking Prince Philip's first death anniversary The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April 2021

Saturday is set to be a poignant day for the Queen and the royal family as it marks exactly one year since the monarch's husband, Prince Philip, passed away.

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty and the royals will be marking the day in private, although, as they do with major milestones and family occasions, they may pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh on their social media channels.

Philip died aged 99 on Friday 9 April 2021. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in an official statement that read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Members of the royal family take part in Prince Philip's funeral procession

The Duke's death was registered on 13 April, four days after his passing, with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead by his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, who attended the funeral. His certificate confirmed that Philip passed away of "old age".

"Old age" is an accepted term if the patient is over 80 years old and the doctor signing the certificate has "personally cared for the deceased over a long period and has observed a gradual decline in his general health," according to the guidance given to doctors completing certificates of cause of death in England and Wales.

The Queen sat alone at her husband's funeral

Only 30 people were allowed to attend Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle due to COVID restrictions, but last month, a larger service of thanksgiving was held at Westminster Abbey that saw hundreds in the congregation, including the Queen and the royal family.

Her Majesty was heavily involved in the plans for the moving service and it incorporated elements that had been arranged for Philip's funeral but were unable to go ahead due to last year's restrictions.

