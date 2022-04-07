The Queen's unique way of paying tribute to Prince Philip as she marks one year since his death Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021

The anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh's passing is days away and to honour his death, it has been arranged that one of his very important outfits will be displayed.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth has announced it will exhibit a naval uniform worn by the Duke of Edinburgh, including his admiral’s cap, and it will go on display on Saturday - exactly one year after his death.

The fascinating items will form part of an exhibition run by the museum to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, focusing on Her Majesty's close links to the Royal Navy.

The Queen, as well as being the ceremonial head of the Armed Forces, also has a deep personal connection to the Royal Navy as she became an officer's wife and is the daughter and granddaughter of monarchs who served in the Royal Navy.

Prince Philip's uniform will be displayed in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

The exciting exhibition will be called Her Majesty’s Service: The Queen’s Role At The Heart Of The Royal Navy Family and in addition to the Prince's impressive uniform will showcase photos of the Queen's many military engagements.

Recently, the museum also received a donation of 41 shell cases from the gun salute fired to commemorate Philip’s death.

Prince Philip wearing the impressive uniform

A spokesperson for the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: "It captures the wide variety of duties, from the launching of ships, visits to personnel and the presentation of Queen's Colours to world tours on the Royal Yacht, fleet reviews and street parties.

"There have been seven fleet reviews during her reign, including one to celebrate her coronation in 1953 just off the coast of Portsmouth, and most recently in 2005, to mark the bicentenary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

"The Queen also has a deeper, more personal connection to the Royal Navy and was born into a family steeped in service with the Royal Navy.

Prince Philip's naval cap which will be displayed

"As the daughter and granddaughter of monarchs who served as young men in the Royal Navy, she later married a serving naval officer and two of her sons became naval officers.

"She has experienced the same emotions felt by every member of a naval family and paid testimony to this at the commissioning ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2017.

"Photographs exploring the Queen's long and loyal service and a recently acquired naval uniform belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh displayed for the first time alongside his admiral's cap, add an intimate touch to the exhibition."

