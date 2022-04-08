The Queen pulls out of traditional Easter service near her home in Windsor Her Majesty has asked Prince Charles and Camilla to step in

The Queen has asked her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to represent her at the traditional Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor next Thursday 14 April.

The monarch, who turns 96 this month, was originally thought to be attending but on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty would not be present.

HELLO! understands that the Queen has been unable to commit to next week's outing, but with the order of service being printed, she was keen to confirm attendees and make sure all participants were aware.

During the service, Charles and Camilla will be met by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO and the Lord High Almoner, the Right Reverend Dr. John Inge. Their Royal Highnesses will be presented with nosegays at the start of the service, during which Charles will distribute the Maundy money – an act the Queen is usually tasked with.

Following the service, the royals will proceed to the West Steps where an official photograph will be taken of Their Royal Highnesses and the Royal Maundy party.

The Queen last attended the Maundy Thursday service in 2019 before the pandemic

The Queen usually attends the Maundy Thursday church service every year where she distributes specially minted coins in one red purse and one white, known as the Maundy Gift, to deserving recipients. These are usually members of the public recommended for their service to the Church and the local community.

Her Majesty is being more selective when it comes to her public appearances. HELLO! understands that engagements are being decided based on the Queen's comforts and travel arrangements; she recently complained of having mobility issues and has been using a walking stick at some engagements.

However, she hasn't slowed down in carrying out virtual audiences and engagements from Windsor Castle and earlier this week opened and named the Queen Elizabeth Unit at the Royal London Hospital in east London via video link.

