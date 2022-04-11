Meghan Markle's next public appearance with Archie and Lilibet could be very soon Prince Harry's Invictus Games are re-opening this week

The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her second child with Prince Harry last summer. But fans and royal watchers are hoping that Meghan will make a much-anticipated public appearance with her two young children, Archie and Lilibet, in the not-too-distant future.

Prince Harry's Invictus Games are re-opening in The Hague, The Netherlands on Saturday 16 April after being delayed by the pandemic and will run until Friday 22 April.

And competitors at this year's international contest are wondering whether Harry will bring his wife and children to the family-friendly event.

Lilibet, who turns one in June, has never been seen in a public capacity, while Archie, who is three in May, has also only made a handful of appearances, most notably on the Sussexes' Christmas cards and via footage shared on their Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Invictus Games holds a very special place in Harry, and Meghan's, hearts. The couple chose to go public with their romance at the Toronto Games back in 2017, just two months before announcing their engagement.

Meghan attended the opening ceremony with her mum Doria Ragland and friend Markus Anderson, although she was about 18 seats apart from her boyfriend Harry. A couple of days later, the lovebirds stepped out holding hands as they attended the wheelchair tennis fixture.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics. This year, Team UK will compete in nine sports: athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, swimming and sitting volleyball.

Harry surprised Team UK competitors last week with a video call from his home in California where he joked about how much time they'd had to prepare, given the pandemic delay. "You realise that no one, not just you guys, no one's got any excuses for not being fit now," he teased.

