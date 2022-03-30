Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending this high-profile wedding? Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are tying the knot in a matter of days

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping a low profile and were notably missing from Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving this week, citing security reasons for their absence.

But royal watchers are hoping that Harry and Meghan will make an appearance soon at another high-profile event – the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham to his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Harry and Meghan are good friends of the Beckhams, who have enjoyed close links to the royal family for years. Victoria and David were invited to the Sussexes' nuptials in May 2018, as well as Prince William and Kate's royal wedding back in April 2011, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Beckhams have extended a wedding invite to both royal couples.

Before she quit royal life, Meghan publicly showed her support for fashion designer Victoria by wearing her pieces on some very memorable official engagements. One of her last outings as a working royal saw Meghan stun in a bright blue T-shirt style dress at the Endeavour Fund Awards. The photo of her and Harry arriving at the event and being caught in the rain has since become iconic.

For the 2019 Commonwealth Day service when she was pregnant with Archie, Meghan also chose to dress her bump in a chain-link Victoria Beckham dress. And for her first Christmas Day church service as a Duchess, she also turned to the former Spice Girl's brand opting for a figure-hugging, navy dress.

Meghan publicly shows her support for fashion designer Victoria Beckham

Harry's friendship with David, meanwhile, goes way back so it wouldn't be a surprise if they do fly from California to Florida for Brooklyn's wedding. The nuptials are reportedly taking place on 9 April at the bride's £76million family home in Palm Beach. The sprawling estate – known as Montsorrel –spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views.

Back in 2013, speaking to Esquire, David opened up about his bond with Harry and older brother Prince William. "We've done a lot of functions together," the footballer said of the royals. "It's a very normal relationship. With Harry, as well. They're very easy to get along with. They love their sport. William loves Aston Villa, unfortunately, which obviously I give him a bit of stick about."

Again wearing Victoria's brand to another high-profile royal engagement

The upcoming Beckham-Peltz wedding is being covered exclusively by Vogue. Meghan also has a good relationship with British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, as she famously guest-edited the publication's September 2019 issue, entitled Forces for Change. It became the magazine's fastest-selling issue and sold out in ten days.

In her editor's letter addressed to readers, Meghan praised Edward, writing: "I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours.

"It's a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team. To Edward, thank you for entrusting me with this. I am deeply honoured."

